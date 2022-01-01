Start Of New Year Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern: Here's What To Expect

The arrival of 2022 will soon be marked by a big change in the weather pattern as mild temperatures will gradually give way to sharply colder air.

It will be dreary with rain at times throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening accompanied by areas of fog on New Year's Day, Saturday, Jan. 1.

Unseasonable temperatures from the final days of 2021 will carry over into the start of the new year, with Saturday's high in the low 50s. Temperatures will remain steady Saturday evening and overnight.

Sunday, Jan. 2 will start off with scattered morning showers and skies will remain cloudy. The big change will then begin Sunday afternoon as the temperature falls into the mid-40s just before nightfall.

Winds will pick up overnight, with speeds of between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 mph. As the temperature falls to the low 20s, the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's in the mid-teens.

Monday, Jan. 3 will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 20s. It will stay clear overnight, with the low temperature in the teens. Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be sunny with a high in the low to mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.