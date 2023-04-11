Springtime Heatwave Paves Way For Even Hotter Summer In Northeast, Old Farmer's Almanac Says

It's not quite beach season yet but it sure will feel like it this week as a springtime heatwave kicks off in the Northeast.

And according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it might be an indication of the summer that's in store.

Temps are expected to soar well into the 70s and 80s, with each day being warmer than the last beginning Tuesday, April 11, and continuing through the end of the week, meteorologists at AccuWeather.com say.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 75; Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 80; Thursday will be sunny with a high of 86; Friday will be sunny with a high of 88; and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 75.

How's that for beach weather?

According to AccuWeather.com, temps will be about 10 to 20 degrees above historical averages in this mini heatwave.

The air will gradually become cooler over the weekend, with Monday, April 16 expected to be 65 and mostly sunny.

According to the long-range forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac, summer temps and rainfall will both be slightly above normal this season.

"The hottest periods will be in early to mid-July and early August," the forecast says. "September will be cooler and drier than normal, while October will be warmer and drier."

