Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh


Snowfall Totals, Northeast Winter Weather Predictions Released By AccuWeather

Cecilia Levine
Winter in the Northeast won't be quite as bad as last year, but cold weather and more snowfall than average are on the horizon, meteorologists say.

The AccuWeather long-range team this week released predictions for the upcoming season (keep reading for snowfall predictions).

A chance of "plowable snow" could come early in the season, with the first waves of cold air and some flurries expected in November.

Snowfall is likely to look a similar to last year's totals: Slightly above average.

Snowfall predictions for 2021-22 season.

AccuWeather

As a whole, temps this year are likely to average around 1 to 3 degrees Farenheit below normal, Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Mid-December will likely be on the milder side, but snow and cold air is expected to ramp up in January, Pastelok said. 

"This is also the period of the winter when there will be ample cold air entrenched across the region for snowstorms to cause widespread disruptions," he said.

What would winter in the Northeast be without a Nor'easter? There's chance for those, too, Pastelok said. Likely at the "tail end of the season."

Click here for the complete report from AccuWeather.

