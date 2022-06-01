SNOW: New Projections For Friday's NJ Storm Released

Between three and five inches of snow is being forecast for Friday's winter storm across New Jersey.

Snowfall rates could exceed an inch every hour beginning around midnight through noon on Friday, the National Weather Service says. This will result in snow-covered roads and hazardous travel during the morning commute.

A weaker and/or farther offshore low would result in lighter snow accumulations, with a stronger and/or closer to the coast track increasing the potential for greater accumulation, especially for northern and northwestern sections, meteorologists say.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high below 40 before temps drop about 10 degrees at night. Friday will be a high of around 35 and a low of around 20.

