SEVERE STORM: Hail, Thunder, High Winds Possible Across NJ

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing destructive winds and hail are forecast to sweep across New Jersey.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the National Weather Service said.

After a partly cloudy start to the day on Wednesday, showers are likely after noon. The high temperature could rise to the mid-80s.

Damaging winds could gust to 60 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

Meteorologist Joe Cioffi said he will be covering the afternoon storm live on YouTube on his Joe & Joe Weather Show.

"This is a mesoscale convective complex or an MCC and it is capable of producing destructive winds of 60 mph or more as well as very heavy rains," Cioffi said on his website.

The livestream is scheduled for 1 p.m., however, the time could change depending on the radar, Cioffi said.

The storm is expected to sweep from eastern Pennsylvania to southern New England. The severe weather alert is in effect until 3 p.m.

