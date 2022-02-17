Powerful Storm Nears In Northeast

Get your candles out and park away from the trees — another powerful storm bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and downpours is heading toward the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say.

Breezy gusts will be increase during the day on Thursday leading up to the strongest winds at night, lasting into Friday morning, according to AccuWeather.

Isolated power outages and flooding due to melting snow and heavy rain — even some thunderstorms — are likely, forecasters say.

Temps on Thursday will climb into the 60s, "some spots potentially challenging their record high temperature," the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rain and winds are set to start around 10 p.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning Friday before the sun comes out. Temps will remain in the high 50s and it will still be windy, but with less possibility of outages.

