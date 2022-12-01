Potential Blockbuster Snowstorm Could Be On Track For Region

A potential blockbuster storm system on track to sweep through the Northeast could bring significant snowfall to the region.

Current predictions show the potential for snowfall at times throughout the day on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. There's still uncertainty about the storm's track and strength, and it's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

The current models have the time frame for the storm is Sunday night, Jan. 16 into Monday, Jan. 17.. (See image above.)

The high temperature on Wednesday, Jan. 12 will be around 40 with mostly sunny skies and wind-chill values in the upper teens to low 20s. Thursday, Jan. 13 will be continued cold, but the temperature is expected to rise to the high 40s.

After a partly sunny and cold day Friday, Jan. 14 with a high temperature in the high 30s, clouds will increase Saturday, Jan. 15, and temperatures will plummet. Saturday's high will be around 20.

After a mostly sunny day on Sunday, the storm system is expected to arrive in the middle of the evening.

