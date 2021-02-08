Pair Of Storms Threaten Region With More Snow This Week

A pair of winter storms are threatening the Northeast with more snow this week.

The first storm will impact some of North Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, and is expected Monday into Tuesday. The second storm is likely to start Thursday and last into Friday, the National Weather Service reports.

Sussex County, NJ and The Poconos will see the greatest amounts of snowfall Tuesday morning. Parts of Morris and Warren counties, along with the Lehigh Valley will likely only get two inches.

The rest of North Jersey will likely see an inch of snow while Greater Philadelphia and Central Jersey could see only a light dusting of snow.

This winter is the winter that keeps on giving. A very active pattern continues across the Mid-Atlantic through the rest... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Monday, February 8, 2021

The second storm is expected to be longer and more powerful, although much milder to the previous storms that dropped nearly two feet and 8 inches, respectively, on the region.

The second storm will start as light snowfall which will last into Friday, when it's expected to become heavier, the NWS says. Some ice accumulation Thursday is also possibly, making for slippery travel conditions, forecasters say.

It's not yet clear how much snow is expected in this week's latter storm.

Some meteorologists say North Jersey could see totals of between 3 and 6 inches by the weekend, while South Jersey and Greater Philly will see 1 to 3 inches.

Both storm system will be milder in comparison to the two storms that some residents are still digging out of, meteorologists say.

Check back for more on timing.

