NOR'EASTER: New Jersey Towns With The Least & Most Snow

Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: National Weather Service/Chris Gibbons (inset)

New Jerseyans on Saturday afternoon began digging out of the second snowstorm this month.

Some had a only few inches to shovel away -- others, feet.

Here's a look at snow totals (in inches) from across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Wayne: 3.3
  • Asbury: 3.5
  • Verona/Montclair: 4
  • Hewitt: 5.1
  • Chatham: 6.3
  • Bergenfield: 6.9
  • Wood-Ridge: 7.2
  • North Brunswick: 8.3
  • Elizabeth: 8.5
  • Evesham: 10 inches
  • Hammonton: 10 inches
  • Cape May Harbor: 13
  • Holmdel: 14
  • Jackson: 14.1
  • Eatontown: 14.2
  • Avalon: 15 inches
  • Little Egg Harbor: 18 inches
  • Linwood: 19 inches
  • Bayville: 21

Expect cold and blustery temps through Sunday morning, the NWS said.

