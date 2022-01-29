NOR'EASTER: New Jersey Towns With The Least & Most Amounts Of Snow

New Jerseyans on Saturday afternoon began digging out of the second snowstorm this month.

Some had a only few inches to shovel away -- others, feet.

Here's a look at snow totals (in inches) from across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Wayne: 3.3

Asbury: 3.5

Verona/Montclair: 4

Hewitt: 5.1

Chatham: 6.3

Bergenfield: 6.9

Wood-Ridge: 7.2

North Brunswick: 8.3

Elizabeth: 8.5

Evesham: 10 inches

Hammonton: 10 inches

Cape May Harbor: 13

Holmdel: 14

Jackson: 14.1

Eatontown: 14.2

Avalon: 15 inches

Little Egg Harbor: 18 inches

Linwood: 19 inches

Bayville: 21

Expect cold and blustery temps through Sunday morning, the NWS said.

Click here for the map.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.