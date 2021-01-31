NOR'EASTER NEARS: More Snow Predicted Across NJ, PA; Officials Declare Weather Emergencies

Weather emergencies were issued in New Jersey and Pennsylvania with even more snow being forecast Sunday evening.

Flurries were already falling when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency set to go into effect at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, officials in Philadelphia declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m.

Many school districts across the Garden State had already begun announcing closures.

The heaviest snow was likely on to occur Monday, when rates could exceed 1 inch per hour in the heaviest bands, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is likely continue into Tuesday, but additional accumulation then will be limited.

Strong winds will develop especially near the coast and over the waters with gusts reaching 40 to 50 miles per hour, making for hazardous travel conditions and increasing potential for outages. Winds were also expected to be strongest Monday.

The northern-most parts of New Jersey were expected to see between 18 and 24 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said in predictions released Sunday afternoon.

The Poconos could see as much as 24 to 30 inches, while greater Philly and Central Jersey are looking at somewhere between 12 and 18 inches, according to the NWS.

Everything south of Toms River was expected to get between 2 and 4 inches, the NWS says.

