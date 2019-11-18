Nor'easter? Nah, Says Area Weather Expert

Stash the salt and snow shovels for now: Warnings of impending Nor'easter conditions were off, tri-state area meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

With winter weather advisories already cancelled in New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley, the closest snow or ice will come to the area is in eastern Pennsylvania and southern New England , said Cioffi, who predicted earlier that what looked like a Nor'easter heading up from the south wasn't going to make it very far.

"Frankly, I continue to be underwhelmed by all this," he added Monday morning.

"There really isn’t too much happening today in our neck of the woods other than some patchy light rain or drizzle," with highs "just into the 40s along the coast and mostly in the 30s inland," Cioffi said.

But that's not all that unusual for this time of year, he added.

"We may get some rain this evening and tonight, but this should all come to an end before daybreak Tuesday," Cioffi said.

"Look for developing sunshine and leftover clouds Tuesday with highs into the 40s," he noted. "Wednesday and Thursday appear to be dry and chilly both days with some sunshine."

The next cold front apparently comes Friday, with a chance of showers, Cioffi said.

"All we are seeing on the regional and local radars this morning are some patchy areas of light rain and drizzle that aren’t amounting to much with some heavier rain southeast of Cape Cod moving northwestward," he said Monday. "Further north there is little or nothing happening at the moment."

Follow Joe Cioffi at: meteorologistjoecioffi.com

