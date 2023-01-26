Meteorologists (Not Groundhog) Share Spring Forecast For Mid-Atlantic Region

Winter is sticking around, no matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The middle of January is the halfway point in meteorological winter. Still, meteorologists warn that despite warmer sunny days, outbreaks of cold air and waves of snow may make it feel like winter well into March for Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the entire northeast.

Virginia on down the coast is a different story, and is expected to feel "more like spring," AccuWeather’s Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok says. But his team adds that many "Americans may want to hold off on putting snow shovels and heavy coats back into storage."

Late February, might see a polar vortex sending half the west coast into a cold front and bringing back some freezing temperatures to the east. "When the polar vortex over the North Pole is displaced and migrates southward, it can unleash some of the coldest air of the winter season," the outlet reports. But "a March shake-up can occur," Pastelok says.

The east coast will be flip-flopping due to warm and cold surges of air while Virginia through Florida enjoy typical spring weather, which the rest of the country will not see until April.

You can check out last year's video of Phil and will find our coverage of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania this year here— that is if PETA doesn't succeed in ousting him.

And you can find more coverage from Accuweather about the spring predictions for the rest of the country here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.