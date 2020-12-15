Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Weather

Latest Winter Storm Forecast Says 2 Feet Of Snow Could Slam Parts Of New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The National Weather Service
The National Weather Service Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

High winds and up to two feet of snow were set to slap parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania in a massive mid-week winter storm, meteorologists say.

Heavy snow starting sometime Wednesday evening and gusty winds between 30 and 50 miles per hour would create blizzard-like conditions into Thursday, with power outages likely, the National Weather Service warns.

Snowfall totals in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union remain between 13 and 18 inches, while Morris, Warren and Sussex counties could get anywhere between 18 and 24 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

In Pennsylvania, between 8 and 12 inches were predicted in Bucks County, with between 18 and 24 inches predicted across Montgomery and Northampton counties, and into the Lehigh Valley.

Snow is expected to become mixed with and change to sleet and rain at the height of the storm, AccuWeather reports.

A winter storm warning was in effect for greater Philadelphia, along with Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex and Mercer counties, from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, the NWS announced Tuesday.

A less-severe weather warning was in effect for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.