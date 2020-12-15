Latest Winter Storm Forecast Says 2 Feet Of Snow Could Slam Parts Of New Jersey, Pennsylvania

High winds and up to two feet of snow were set to slap parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania in a massive mid-week winter storm, meteorologists say.

Heavy snow starting sometime Wednesday evening and gusty winds between 30 and 50 miles per hour would create blizzard-like conditions into Thursday, with power outages likely, the National Weather Service warns.

Snowfall totals in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union remain between 13 and 18 inches, while Morris, Warren and Sussex counties could get anywhere between 18 and 24 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

In Pennsylvania, between 8 and 12 inches were predicted in Bucks County, with between 18 and 24 inches predicted across Montgomery and Northampton counties, and into the Lehigh Valley.

Snow is expected to become mixed with and change to sleet and rain at the height of the storm, AccuWeather reports.

A winter storm warning was in effect for greater Philadelphia, along with Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex and Mercer counties, from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, the NWS announced Tuesday.

A less-severe weather warning was in effect for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.