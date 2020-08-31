Latest Tropical Storm Not Likely To Affect Area, Weather Expert Forecasts

A tropical storm in its infancy north of Bermuda should have no impact on our area, a local weather expert said Monday night.

“Low pressure off the North Carolina coast has developed into a tropical depression as advertised and it is moving northeast at 10 mph away from the Carolina coastline,” meteorologist Joe Cioffi said. “It will be heading out to the northeast tonight and Tuesday and will probably become a tropical storm.

“But no impact to land is forecast.”

More immediate were Monday’s clouds, “thanks to high pressure moving out to the east and an onshore flow that has taken over,” Cioffi said.

“We have a weak disturbance to the southwest that is pushing up an area of rain northward,” he said. “This area will only get so far north before it gets pushed to the east and weakens.”

The trend the next few days “will be for warmer and more humid conditions,” Cioffi said, “but it really won’t be felt until Wednesday.

“Tuesday it will probably be cloudy for much of the day with temperatures in the 70s. Perhaps there could be a passing brief shower, but we expect to see more widespread activity late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a warm front goes by.

“After that it will be warm and humid with some sun breaking through the clouds and the risk for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm Wednesday,” Cioffi said. “Highs will be back into the 80s.

“There isn’t much change in the forecast logic going forward,” he added. “Thursday will be very warm and humid with the chance for a late thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

“Friday we have a cold front moving through, so we will do it one more time with the risk for a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 80s.”

Anyone who tries to predict weather a several days ahead is only guessing. Still, Cioffi offered this Labor Day forecast:

“(It’s) looking good, especially Saturday and Sunday, which will be delightful with low humidity and sunshine.

“The humidity comes back up Monday because another cold front approaches.”

That makes for a very warm and humid Labor Day with highs in the 80s and the likelihood for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms, Cioffi said.

FOR THE MOST RELIABLE AREA WEATHER FORECASTS, GO TO: 24/7 Weather Updates From Meteorologist Joe Cioffi

