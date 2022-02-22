Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out.

The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying.

"We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are not identical but more like fraternal twins."

North Jersey, Central Pennsylvania and portions of northern Maryland are only expected to get between 1 and 3 inches between Wednesday and Friday, according to AccuWeather.

Snow accumulation is unlikely in Central and South Jersey, and most of Maryland, the NWS said. Those areas can expect rain on Thursday and Friday, forecasters say.

Parts of New England, on the other hand, could get more than a foot of snow.

After temperatures spike to the high 60s on Wednesday, they'll drop down to the high 20s that night, making for a cloudy and cold day on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Flurries are possible during the day but more snow and sleet was expected to fall and accumulate overnight, with 1 to 3 inches expected by the morning, the NWS says.

Temps Friday will be in the low 40s with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow expected.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.