Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

IDA: Four Tornados Confirmed In NJ, PA

Cecilia Levine
A street in Saddle Brook under water Thursday morning.
A street in Saddle Brook under water Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Instagram user @Kasiajoanna11

The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornados touched down in New Jersey and Pennsylvania Wednesday night in the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The NWS is still working on completing its surveys of the heavily-damaged areas.

As of Thursday afternoon, the following twisters were confirmed:

  • NJ: Mullica Hill, Gloucester County
  • NJ to PA: Edgewater Park, Burlington County, to Bristol, Bucks County
  • PA: Fort Washington/Upper Dublin to Horsham Township, Montgomery County; EF-2 tornado with top winds up to 130 mph.
  • PA: Oxford, Chester County.

More details are expected to be released as information comes in.

