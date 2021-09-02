IDA: Four Tornados Confirmed In NJ, PA

The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornados touched down in New Jersey and Pennsylvania Wednesday night in the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The NWS is still working on completing its surveys of the heavily-damaged areas.

As of Thursday afternoon, the following twisters were confirmed:

NJ: Mullica Hill, Gloucester County

NJ to PA: Edgewater Park, Burlington County, to Bristol, Bucks County

PA: Fort Washington/Upper Dublin to Horsham Township, Montgomery County; EF-2 tornado with top winds up to 130 mph.

PA: Oxford, Chester County.

[12:00 PM] While we continue to survey the storm damage, we take a moment to show what was seen on radar regarding the... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Here is a map highlighting the areas our survey crews are planning to survey today. Details and any damage ratings will... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Thursday, September 2, 2021

More details are expected to be released as information comes in.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.