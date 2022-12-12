Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week

Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region.

While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on track for later in the week, forecasters are predicting an icy mix for most of the region Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16.

Areas expected to get just that are most of Pennsylvania, North Jersey, Washington DC, northern Maryland and northwest Virginia, according to AccuWeather.com.

Skies will gradually clear on Monday, Dec. 12, with a high temperature in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

It will be mainly sunny on Tuesday, Dec. 13 with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s , but colder wind-chill values.

Look for sunny skies Wednesday, Dec. 14 with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

