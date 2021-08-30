Hurricane Ida: Up To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected In NJ, PA

Hurricane Ida is sparing the region of her wrath -- mostly.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania are expected to get several inches of rain this week from the Category 4 hurricane that hit the Louisiana coast Sunday, meteorologists say.

The remnant low of Ida will pass through New Jersey and parts of Eastern Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service reports.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain is expected Tuesday night through Thursday in the Lehigh Valley, the southern portion of the Poconos, the Delaware Valley, Philadelphia and North Jersey -- mainly north of I-95.

Some areas could see up to six inches of rain, with a flash flood watch in effect across the region mainly for Wednesday night.

South Jersey is expected to get between 2 and 4 inches. Severe thunderstorms and local power outages are possible.

As of Monday morning, Ida was approximately 65 miles from Jackson, Mississippi.

