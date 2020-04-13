High Winds Wreak Havoc In North Jersey: Trees, Poles, Wires Down, Roads Closed

High winds on Monday toppled trees and utility poles, damaging homes and vehicles and closing North Jersey roadways.
Among the damage:
- No injuries were reported when high winds blew off part of a Saddle Brook rooftop, blanketing a vehicle parked on President Street;
- Downed wires closed Route 46 in in both directions at Broad Avenue in Palisades Park ;
- A woman was slightly injured in Cresskill when a tree fell onto a house on Cedar Street;
- No injuries were reported when a tree came down on a Teaneck home and vehicle on Herrick Avenue or when another fell on a house on Tryon Avenue;
- A large tree took down wires at Brookside Avenue and Margaret Court in Fair Lawn , knocking out power to some area customers;
- A large tree fell onto a house on Blauvelt Drive in Oradell ;
- Another tree fell onto a house on Marion Road in Montvale ;
- Two poles came down at South Woodland Street and East Linden Avenue in Englewood , leaving live wires burning in the street;
- Bricks fell from the facade of a building at Governor and Straight streets in Paterson ; no injuries were reported;
- Downed wires closed Skyline Drive in Ringwood between Erskine Road and Greenwood Lake Turnpike;
- A transformer fire outside IFO Home Hardware in Waldwick closed a stretch of Franklin Turnpike and knocked out power to some area customers;
- Wires were down at Oak and Chestnut Ridge Road in Saddle River ;
- A large tree downed wires on Johnson Avenue in Tenafly ;
- A downed tree made Mount Hope Road in Rockaway Township impassable.
The National Weather Service issued a high-wind watch for all but New Jersey's orthwest corner, with a sustained speed of 20 to 30 miles an hour -- and guests as high as 60 mph -- expected.
"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," the NWS warned. "Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for wide profile vehicles."
