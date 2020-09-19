Here's New Projected Timing, Track For Hurricane Teddy, How It Will Affect Parts Of Region

Hurricane Teddy's latest projected path takes the center of the storm well east of the region, but it will still be felt in parts of the area.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding (from half a foot to 2 feet of inundation depending on location) is expected at the times of high tide through Sunday afternoon, Sept. 20.

Additionally, high surf of 8 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents at ocean beaches will also occur, the National Weather Service said.

Teddy was one of the final named storms from the English alphabet for the 2020 season before the National Hurricane Center was forced to transition to Greek lettering for names due to the volume of storms.

Teddy became a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 17.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, the center of Hurricane Teddy was located about 560 miles southeast of Bermuda.

It's moving toward the northwest at around 15 miles per hour. A turn toward the north or north-northeast is expected on Sunday, followed by a northward motion into early next week, the National Hurricane Center said in a new update released Saturday morning.

On the forecast track, Teddy will approach Bermuda on Sunday and the center will pass just east of the island late Sunday and early Monday, Sept. 21, the hurricane center said.

Teddy now has maximum sustained winds near 120 mph with higher gusts.

For the latest projected path and timing for Teddy, see the image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

