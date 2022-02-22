Here's How Much Snow Is Expected In Storm Headed To Region

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out.

The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing four to six inches of a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying.

"We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are not identical but more like fraternal twins."

Between one and two-tenths of ice accumulations are expected, along with between four and six inches of snow/sleet in Greater Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, and Northwestern New Jersey Thursday into Friday, the National Weather Service says.

Central and South Jersey will likely only get up to an inch of snow.

Snow will transition into sleet and freezing rain sometime overnight Thursday into Friday, then later into plain rain early Friday morning, the NWS said. Freezing rain is also likely Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the Lehigh Valley, southern Poconos, and northwestern New Jersey, where the greatest impacts from wintry precipitation will likely occur, the NWS said.

The Capitol region and Central Pennsylvania have a chance of a wintry mix Thursday into Friday, with little to no accumulation expected. Friday will be mostly rainy, forecasters say.

After temperatures spike to the high 60s on Wednesday, they'll drop down to the high 20s that night, making for a cloudy and cold day on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Flurries are possible during the day but more snow and sleet was expected to fall and accumulate overnight, with 1 to 3 inches expected by the morning, the NWS says.

Temps Friday will be in the low 40s with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow expected.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.