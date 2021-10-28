Contact Us
Weather

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds To Welcome Weekend In NJ: Forecasters

Another storm is heading to New Jersey Friday and could linger until Saturday afternoon, meteorologists say. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Light showers will begin in the early afternoon and get progressively harder into the evening hours, the National Weather Service says.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are forecast, with higher amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible in North and Central Jersey, forecasters say.

Wind gusts between 45 and 60 mph are also possible along the coastlines, and may result in tree and power wire damage.

A wind warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of South Jersey.

Widespread minor and moderate tidal flooding will develop along the coasts of New Jersey Friday, but is also possible on Saturday, meteorologists say.

Click here for the latest briefing from Weather.gov.

