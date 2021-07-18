Funnel Cloud Or Tornado? NWS Investigating Swirling Storm In South Jersey (VIDEO)

The National Weather Service was sending a team of experts to investigate whether or not a tornado touched down in South Jersey Saturday.

Meteorologists will look at damaged areas in Burlington County, particularly in Mansfield, with the results expected to be released on Sunday afternoon, NJ.com reports.

A "strong rotation" was picked up by the NWS' radars, but that could have been just a funnel cloud that never touched down, the outlet said citing NWS Mount Holly meteorologist Dean Iovino.

Rotation ahead of the tornado warned storm in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Got a burst of strong wind and whiteout conditions a few minutes after I took this. #NJwx @NWS_MountHolly @nynjpaweather @News12NJ @DaveCurren @JGodynick @MichelePowersWx pic.twitter.com/3OTV1qdd2J — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) July 17, 2021

