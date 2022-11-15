First Snowflakes Of Season Could Fall Across Poconos, Part Of NJ; Rest Is Rain

The first snowflakes of the season are being forecast in parts of the region this afternoon and evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey, from Morristown up to Wantage, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of central and northern Pennsylvania could also see light snow, according to AccuWeather. Meanwhile, the rest of New Jersey will be cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, with a high around 45, the NWS said.

Snowfall in the Lehigh Valley will begin in the late afternoon and transition into a mix of sleet and freezing rain overnight. It will taper off early Wednesday morning, the NWS said.

Parts of the Poconos could see up to four inches of snow while NW NJ will see only about an inch or two.

Rain is expected to begin in the late afternoon and early evening from Bergen County down to Cape May. Wednesday will likely be rainy in the morning but clear up in the afternoon. Temps will hover around 50 with cloudy skies.

