Farmers' Almanac Releases Winter 2022-23 Predictions

While you were cooling off at the pool this week, the Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for Winter 2022-23.

"A cold December and a very cold January might make readers in the Northeast shake and shiver," said the FA, who released its extended winter forecast on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Winter is expected to make an appearance much earlier this year than last, with December 2022 looking stormy — especially on the East Coast.

The latter portion of January will be packed with snow in the east, followed by "what might be one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in several years. How cold? Try 40 degrees below zero!"

"But February will bring milder temperatures that should make winter seem more bearable," the FA said.

Next year's "lion-like March" will see a variety of conditions "ranging from heavy snows to torrents of rain to gusty thunderstorms across much of the nation, according to the FA.

The latest Farmers' Almanac is set to be released on Monday, Aug. 15. Click here to purchase a copy of the 2023 Farmers' Almanac.

