Expect Sunshine, 70s Today

Storm worry gives way to nothing but blue skies come Sunday, a local weather expert said.

Skies that cleared out late Saturday "set us for a beautiful Sunday of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the 70s" throughout much of New Jersey, meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

Humidity will be higher at the Jersey Shore, but temperatures will be much the same, he said.

"High pressure over Eastern Canada will make for a cool Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s," Cioffi said.

"Monday will start with some sunshine but we will see clouds increasing during the afternoon," he added.

"The high is moving out and a weak low to the south could push up some rain here Monday night into early Tuesday morning," Cioffi said. "Monday’s highs again will be just in the 70s."

For reliable area forecasts, go to: WEATHER UPDATES 24/7 BY METEOROLOGIST JOE CIOFFI

