Don't Adjust Your Calendar: Unseasonable Stretch Will Lead Into 'Fall Back' Weekend

High pressure will bring dry and mild weather for the remainder of the week and into the start of the "Fall Back" weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and calm winds.

It will remain mild and mostly sunny each day through the week's end on Saturday, Nov. 5 with some areas of patchy fog in the morning hours at times.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. when it's time to set clocks back.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as sunset arrives earlier in the afternoon after the time change. Some parts of the region could see the high temperature hit the 70-degree mark.

It's also recommended to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.