Domination Of This Pollen Type Will Make End Of Allergy Season Particularly Bad: Forecasters

The warm weather may be here, but so is allergy season.

A new report from AccuWeather says we're in store for a fairly average allergy season, save for the tail-end — thanks to weed pollen, the outlet says citing New Jersey's Climate Central.

Allergy season can be broken down into three different blocks, AccuWeather meteorologist Alan Reppert explains. Kicking it all off are the trees, the "first and biggest" pollen producers. Grass pollen takes over in late spring and early summer, then weed pollen comes into play, capping off the allergy season.

This year, the northeast can expect an average tree pollen season (March, April and May), an average grass pollen season (late May, June and July), and a pretty terrible weed pollen season (July, August, September).

Weed pollen will "dominate the entire East Coast as an increase in moisture and temperature creates a favorable environment for weeds to thrive," ramping up to unusually high levels in late summer and early fall, AccuWeather says.

