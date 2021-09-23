Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One Caught, 4 Sought, Three Guns Tossed In Wild Haledon Police Pursuit, Crash Of Stolen Minivan
Weather

Brace For Isolated Twisters, Flash Flooding Across NJ, Forecasters Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Flood watch across New Jersey
Flood watch across New Jersey Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Up to three inches of rain, flash flooding and damaging winds were expected Thursday across New Jersey.

A flash flood watch was in effect for Bergen, Essex, Hudson,  Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties Thursday morning into Friday.

Severe thunderstorms with potential for isolated twisters were also possible, the National Weather Service says.

The main threat was expected midday Thursday into the early overnight hours, the NWS says.

Storms were, however, expected to move out quickly Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.