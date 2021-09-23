Brace For Isolated Twisters, Flash Flooding Across NJ, Forecasters Say

Up to three inches of rain, flash flooding and damaging winds were expected Thursday across New Jersey.

A flash flood watch was in effect for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties Thursday morning into Friday.

Severe thunderstorms with potential for isolated twisters were also possible, the National Weather Service says.

The main threat was expected midday Thursday into the early overnight hours, the NWS says.

Storms were, however, expected to move out quickly Friday.

