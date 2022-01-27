Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Issued Across Region, 18 Inches Of Snow Possible In Parts Of NJ

A blizzard warning has been issued along parts of the Jersey Shore with the rest of the state and greater Philadelphia under a winter storm warning as of Friday morning, meteorologists say.

New Jersey's coastal counties could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph with snow totals reaching between 8 and 15 inches Friday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rest of New Jersey, Philadelphia, Maryland are expected to get 1 to 3 inches. Central Pennsylvania is looking at flurries if anything, the National Weather Service says.

Boston is expected to be at the heart of the Nor'easter, which will begin creeping in sometime Friday evening, AccuWeather reports.

However, AccuWeather noted, "Any small shift in the storm track to the east or west could mean the difference between a manageable snowfall or blizzard conditions in the five boroughs of [New York City]."

Friday will be cloudy with a high in the mid-30s. Snowfall was expected to begin after 3 p.m. on the Jersey Shore, and would be heaviest between 10 p.m. and Saturday evening, the National Weather Service says.

Sunday is looking sunny with a high of around 30.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.