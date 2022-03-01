Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
BLIZZARD: Foot Of Snow Possible Across South Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Up to a foot of snow was possible in South Jersey Monday.
Up to a foot of snow was possible in South Jersey Monday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Up to a foot of snow was possible Monday in South Jersey, with blizzard conditions likely to last until the afternoon.

Only a light dusting to an inch was expected in the northern part of the state.

A State of Emergency was declared in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties by Gov. Phil Murphy Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service expanded a winter storm warning to Atlantic, southeast Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

Snowfall rates around 2 inches inch per hour were possible in the heaviest snow band, making for treacherous travel conditions.

