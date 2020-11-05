BIG WARMUP: Temperatures Finally Climb This Week, Tri-State Weather Expert Says

Another frosty night followed by a couple of unseasonably cold days holds a nice surprise at week's end, a leading area weather expert said Monday.

For one thing, a tropical storm expected to emerge off the Southeast coast isn’t likely to head our way, despite what others may claim, meteorologist Joseph “Joestradamus” Cioffi said.

For another, temperatures are expected to rise considerably, he said.

“Front and center today is the next cold front that will be moving through this afternoon and evening,” Cioffi said.

“This is going to be another night of frosts and freezes mostly away from warmer urban centers and coastal areas,” he said. “Temperatures are going to bottom in the 30s with cold spots approaching the critical 32-degree mark.

“This is going to usher in another chilly air mass for Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Then things finally turn around.

“We will see some sunshine Thursday with highs reaching the mid 60s to low 70s,” Cioffi said .

“Friday look for a very warm day with sunshine, though there is the chance late showers or a thunderstorm,” he said. “Highs Friday will reach the mid 70s to lower 80s!”

As for a potential storm, Cioffi said :

“Amidst all the chaos in the atmosphere is the building of strong upper high aloft off the East Coast and a disturbance under that upper high near Cuba and the Bahamas that will be heading northeast. This actually could develop into some sort of subtropical system this weekend well off the Southeast coast of the US.

“We have seen named tropical storms in May over the last 5 or 6 years to if we do get one it would not be all that strange given recent history.

“We don’t see a mechanism that bring anything up the east coast at the moment. We do see a warmer pattern overall developing for the second half of the month, which is good news for warm weather lovers.”

Meteorologist Joe Cioffi Weather Updates

