Bet Against Snow This Week, North Jersey Weather Expert Says

Remember last week’s predictions of a weekend Nor’easter? Joe Cioffi said it was way too early to call then – the same as he says it’s too soon to tell how much, or even whether, we’ll get snow this week.

Monday is likely to be the week’s best weather day, Cioffi said, with highs in the low- to mid-50s in North Jersey and immediately to the north, and as high as 60 degrees at the Jersey Shore .

This after predictions of a Nor’easter by those reading only National Weather Service data just a week ago, which Cioffi said at the time were way off.

Snow could fall this week, he said – but not until Thursday, the earliest.

Tuesday’s temperatures should remain in the 50s as a cold front advances on the area, said Cioffi, who uses several weather models.

“There may be a few showers around Tuesday in the morning, followed by a break and then some showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the front passes through,” he said. “Cold air will hold in for awhile and there will be snow, sleet and rain developing Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“There is nothing to keep the high in, so eventually warmer air does win out and change any wintry precipitation to rain though north and west of the coast.”

“As each wave goes by, colder air will be drawn southward, and on the backside we will see rain changing back to sleet or snow inland -- but along the coast it will be rain until the last wave goes by,” Cioffi said.

“Perhaps we could see it change over to snow before it ends," he said, "but that is always a tenuous proposition. Given the way the winter has gone it is likely a bet against it.

“The only way we see any kind of accumulating snow at the coast would be if everything were to time out perfectly,” Cioffi said.

It won’t be until sometime Monday, Feb. 3, he said, until he can hazard some guess at what the upcoming weekend weather might be like.

At the worse, maybe two inches of snow falls in North Jersey and just to the north on Thursday and Friday, Cioffi said.

He repeated, however, that it was much too early to make any kind of predictions -- as Nor’easter warnings by other supposed area weather experts last week proved.

MORE: Meteorologist Joe Cioffi

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.