Another Winter Storm On Track To Dump More Snow On Region, Forecasters Say

Another winter storm could be bringing more snow to the region on Friday, forecasters say.

Between 1 and 6 inches of snow are being predicted by AccuWeather meteorologists across New Jersey and much of Pennsylvania from Friday, March 3 into Saturday, March 4.

However, there are several factors that will decide if the northeast sees snow or rain.

"A storm that tracks from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians will keep the heaviest snow closer to the Great Lakes, upstate New York and northern New England," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

"A more southern track would bring the opportunity for heavier snow to the central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and southern New England."

Meanwhile, much of the region was working to clean up the snow that fell Monday, Feb. 27 into Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Wednesday, March 1 is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-40s, and Thursday cloudy with a chance of rain shows, and highs in the mid-50s.

Check back for updates.

