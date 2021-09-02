9 Dead, 3 Tornados, Torrential Flooding: NJ Recovers From Storm

A total of nine people had died as of Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday night's storm in New Jersey, according to authorities and unconfirmed reports. That number was, unfortunately, expected to rise.

Responders in Piscataway found a victim who later died was reportedly sucked into a sewer grate on Stelton Road on Thursday morning.

Earlier in Elizabeth, four people were found dead in an Elizabeth apartment complex, where police were called to perform door-to-door apartment checks, City Spokeswoman Kelly A. Martins said.

The four victims found at 430 Irvington Ave. were a husband and wife, ages 71 and 72, their 38-year-old son and 33-year-old neighbor, Martins said.

On Wednesday, a 70-year-old man drowned in his car in Passaic, while two people drowned in their cars that became submerged in Hillsborough Township. One person was reportedly found dead in a creek.

Three tornados touched down in New Jersey on Wednesday, including one that left two people hospitalized and destroyed 100 houses in Mullica Hill, the NWS said.

A building explosion with victims was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Whittier Street and River Road. A special operations team was called to the scene.

Meeting with state emergency management officials at the Statewide Traffic Management Center in Woodbridge to discuss Tropical Storm Ida response and recovery. Your safety is our top priority, and we’re working around the clock to clean the state up and restore power. pic.twitter.com/hOFQSxTUjG — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 2, 2021

Flooding is expected to continue across the state with some rivers still rising. North Jersey got the most rainfall -- between 8 and 10 inches.

Rescue crews showed up to people's homes with boats as rising tides trapped them late Wednesday night. Firefighters in Paterson cut a hole in the deck of a bridge to rescue a man who'd become stuck beneath it.

Vehicles floated onto lawns. One person swam up Route 17 (there was no other way out). Others slept in their cars or at their offices until rising tides were low enough to drive through.

The conditions prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a State of Emergency late Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, New Jersey state police and local authorities used a helicopter to rescue motorists from cars stranded on Route 202 in Somerset County.

The storm knocked power to thousands of residents, some hundreds who remained in the dark on Thursday.

Here is a map highlighting the areas our survey crews are planning to survey today. Details and any damage ratings will... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Below are photos and videos Daily Voice received from Instagram followers across New Jersey.

River Street in East Rutherford Bryana Laurenano

The damage Thursday morning in Saddle Brook. Beastmodeon.neveroff Instagram

Madison Ave behind Shoprite of New Milford. Bryan Moroney

Damage in Saddle Brook Michael Kouyoumdjian

Rising tides from a nearby river collapses a street in Demarest, bringing cars down with it. Christine Abreu

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

