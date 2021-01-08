Contact Us
8th Tornado Across NJ, PA Confirmed In Lehigh County

Cecilia Levine
Roof off of a dugout in Lehigh County Photo Credit: Slatington Volunteer Fire Department
Here are the latest preliminary details on the Somerton-Trevose-Bensalem EF-3 tornado. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Lehigh County during Thursday's storm -- making that the eighth across New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

The EF0 twister touched down in Slatington and had winds up to 85 mph (click here for photos).

It touched down on the grounds of Northern Lehigh High School, snapping and uprooting several trees. A wooden dugout on the baseball field lost its roof and some anchored metal bleaches were tossed, the NWS said.

The twister continued its path straight west to east from the high school to the airport, where a plane hanger door was blown out and there was tree damage on the airport property.

That is where the tornado path is estimated to have ended.

Seven other tornados touched down in the area.

  • EF3 in Bensalem/Trevose
  • EF2 tornado in Waretown, NJ to Long Beach Township, NJ
  • EF2 tornado near New Hope, PA
  • EF1 tornado in the Plumstead Township, PA
  • EF1 tornado in Windsor, NJ
  • EF0 tornado in Northeast Philadelphia, PA
  • EF0 in Verona, NJ

