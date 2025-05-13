'We Will Find You': NJ State Police Release 2025 Most Wanted Fugitives List

The list is led by Joanne Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, who escaped from a correctional facility in 1979 while serving a life sentence for the 1973 murder of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster. A reward of up to $2 million is being offered for information leading to her return.

“NJSP is coming for you. You are being pursued, and we will find you. We will not rest until you are brought to justice,” troopers said during a press conference.

Other fugitives on the list include:

Wilfredo Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of his uncle. He was released in the 1980s pending appeal and fled the country. He has ties to California and Mexico, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Jean Cordero, also known as “Flaco,” wanted for a 2020 murder in Passaic City. He fled New Jersey the day after the homicide, and has ties to Texas and California.

Kurt Young, a former corrections officer charged with human trafficking and sexual assault of a juvenile in Cape May County. He fled the state in 2023 after failing to appear for the first day of his trial.

Jordan P. Ragland, wanted for drug distribution, weapons offenses, and endangering the welfare of a child in Atlantic County. His warrant was issued in 2021.

Lawrence Calvin Pierce, who is wanted for a 1971 murder in Salem County. Police say he may dress as a woman to avoid capture.

Amado Rosales, wanted for a 1998 murder in Lakewood, with a warrant issued the same day.

John Schlump, wanted for domestic violence aggravated assault in Cape May County. He fled after a 2006 incident and is described as an avid hunter.

“All of these fugitives are considered dangerous,” the NJSP said. “No piece of information is insignificant. All tips will be kept confidential.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NJSP Fugitive Unit at 1-800-437-7839 or email fugitiveinformation@njsp.gov.

