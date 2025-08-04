'We Were Just F—ing,' Man Tells Bergen County Cops After Leaving Woman With Collapsed Lung: PD

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 1, at the Meridia Apartments, located at 110 Bergen Turnpike in Little Ferry, according to Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters.

Officers responded to a report of a physical dispute after a caller reported hearing screaming and seeing a man throwing punches through a window of unit 447, Walter said.

When officers arrived, they were met by a resident who provided a video showing a man “throwing multiple punches to an unknown person.”

Corporal Lee and Officers Serio, Passannante, and Licameli began knocking on the apartment door. After several loud knocks, they heard “a faint cry for help,” according to the report.

Officer Serio kicked the door. A naked male, identified as Min Kim, opened it slightly and had “visible blood marks on his hands and torso.” When asked what happened, Kim stated, “Everything was ‘ok,’ and we were just f---ing,” the report says.

Officers forced entry. Kim was placed in handcuffs while other officers found the victim lying on the floor in a fetal position, with a large cut over her left ear, complaining of stomach and back pain, and trouble breathing, Walters said.

She also had “severe bruising to her face and back,” the chief said.

EMS responded and transported her to Hackensack University Medical Center. There, it was determined she had multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and needed stitches to her ear, as well as a chest tube, according to Walters.

Police say the apartment was covered in blood spatters, with “bloodstains throughout the apartment, on the couch and on the kitchen floor.”

Kim was taken to police headquarters, processed, and remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Walters said.

He is charged with:

Aggravated Assault by Strangulation (2C:12-1B(13))

Aggravated Assault w/Injury During a Domestic Violence (2C:12-1B(12))

Criminal Restraint (2C:13-2A)

Criminal Coercion (2C:13-5A(1))

Threatens Violence (2C:12-3A)

