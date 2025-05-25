'We Want Those Names': Trump Demands Info On Harvard’s Foreign Students

Last week, Trump sought to bar the Cambridge, Massachusetts, Ivy League school from enrolling international students, alleging the university promotes "rampant anti-American and antisemitic ideologies." However, on Friday, May 23, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking that attempt after Harvard’s attorneys argued the move was a “blatant violation of the First Amendment.”

On Sunday, May 25, Trump responded, claiming the university is admitting foreign students who could pose a threat to America, in a Truth Social post.

Why isn’t Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student’s education, nor do they ever intend to. Nobody told us that! We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming. We want those names and countries. Harvard has $52,000,000, use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you!

As of publication, Harvard has not publicly responded to Trump’s latest remarks. University leaders have previously said the president is retaliating because Harvard refused to comply with “the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance [and] curriculum,” according to NPR.

“We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action,” Harvard President Alan Garber wrote in a campus-wide letter last week. “It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams.”

In April 2025, Trump blocked $2.2 billion in federal grants and funding to Harvard after school officials rejected his administration’s request to change certain institutional policies, Fox News reported.

The Trump administration has defended its actions as matters of national security and protecting Jewish students amid protests related to the Israeli-Gaza conflict.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent a letter to Harvard last week stating: “This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

A Japanese-born student studying at Harvard told CNN that they felt like "poker chips" being used in this battle. Just over a quarter of Harvard students are international. Some told reporters they do not know if they will be allowed back into the country when the next semester starts.

A federal judge in Boston is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday, May 29, on whether to issue a preliminary injunction that would halt the Trump administration’s lawsuit pending a final ruling.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.