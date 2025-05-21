We Found $30 Live Nation Summer Concert Tickets In NY/CT/NJ: Here's Who You Can Still See Cheap

Live Nation launched its annual Concert Week on Monday, May 20, offering $30 all-in tickets to dozens of shows.

While many venues sold out of the cheap seats fast, Daily Voice spotted discounted seats still available to major artists across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Here’s what’s still on the table as of press time:

Breaking Benjamin & Staind — Awaken The Fallen Tour

🗓️ Friday, May 23 at 5:45 PM

📍 Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Avril Lavigne — The Greatest Hits

🗓️ Tuesday, May 27 at 7:00 PM

📍 Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Halsey — For My Last Trick

🗓️ Friday, June 6 at 8:00 PM

📍 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Counting Crows with The Gaslight Anthem — The Complete Sweets! Tour

🗓️ Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 PM

📍 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Rick Springfield — I Want My 80s Tour

🗓️ Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM

📍 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

Tickets are available at LiveNation.com, and the deal runs through Tuesday, May 28 or until supplies run out.

You can click here to see all of the shows offered by Live Nation. Just note that some shows now cost more than $30 as they begin to sell out, but there are still major savings if you act fast.

