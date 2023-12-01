Wayne Wawa Sets Opening Date

The Wawa at 1512 Route 23 North will open on Thursday, Dec. 14, the chain's website shows.

The site was home to Nagel's Candy Barn until 2015 when the owners fell ill, and was torn down in 2022.

The 4,736-square-foot, 24/7 convenience store comes with eight fuel pumps with two dispensers each.

As is the case will all Wawa grand openings, the first 100 customers will get free t-shirts and all customers get free coffee while supplies last. Doors open at 8 a.m.

