Wayne Mom Olivia Scavone Dies, 42

Born in Livingston and raised in Newark, Olivia earned a degree in business administration from Caldwell College and worked in Human Resources at Verizon for two decades, according to her obituary on the Nazare Memorial Home website. She settled in Wayne 15 years ago, upon marrying her husband, Michael, her obit says.

Olivia enjoyed vacations to Long Beach Island, cooking, decorating, and tending to her garden, her obituary says. She was also known for creating holiday traditions and cheering on her children in sports and school activities, according to the obituary. Olivia is being remembered as a devoted wife and mother who prioritized her family above all else, and took great pride in raising their two children, Ava Grace and Nicholas Peter, the obituary says.

Services were held April 30 in Lyndhurst, and donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, according to the obituary.

Click here for Olivia Scavone's complete obituary from the Nazare Funeral Home.

