Wawa Wars: Florida Just Snatched The Crown From New Jersey

According to new data from web tracker ScrapeHero, Florida now has 304 Wawa locations.

That nudges out New Jersey’s 293, knocking the Garden State off its hoagie-loving throne as the Wawa capital of America, as first reported by NJ Advance Media. Pennsylvania came in third with 263 stores, while Virginia trailed with 119.

Wawa was born in Pennsylvania and bloomed in Jersey, but Florida? Florida ran with it — hoagies, coffee, gas, and all.

Here’s what’s wild: New Jersey still has more Wawas per person than anywhere else. With a population of 8.88 million, that’s one store for every 30,000 people. Florida, by comparison, has one for every 70,000.

Still, a win is a win.

The data was last updated May 6, 2025, and shows the full-blown Sunshine State takeover in black-and-white.

So if you’re driving south and start to wonder why every corner has a Wawa — it’s not your imagination.

Florida's Wawa era is here. And it’s toasted.

