Waves Of Cold Air Will Follow Potent Thanksgiving Day Storm: 5-Day Forecast

"Many areas across the northern tier will start the month of December with temperatures well below historical averages," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said

It will be mostly sunny and brisk on Black Friday, with a chance for sprinkles and snow flurries and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Arctic air will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday, Nov. 30, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high temperature of around 40 degrees. But it will feel colder, with wind gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

As the calendar flips to December, Sunday, Dec. 1, will remain sunny and brisk, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

Look for more of the same on Monday, Dec. 2, with mainly sunny skies and a high temperature generally around 40 degrees.

Tuesday, Dec. 3's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.