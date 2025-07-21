Watched On Camera, Wallington Duo Arrested In Drug, Stolen ID Bust Cops

The arrests happened on Friday, July 18, when officers Wojcik and Officer Ventura, monitoring a corner camera, spotted two men acting suspiciously, Wallington Detective Lt. Joseph Rock said.

One of the men, Jeslin Martinez, was recognized from prior burglary cases. The second, Jakub Bartosik, was allegedly seen discarding drug paraphernalia into a bag, Rock said.

Police tracked Martinez to the 7-Eleven on Paterson Avenue, where he was arrested on a $1,500 active warrant out of Clifton, Rock said.

Bartosik was approached separately and allowed officers to search his bag, according to Rock. Inside, they reportedly found a crack pipe with burnt residue, a plastic container with white powder, and a wallet filled with ID and cards belonging to four other people.

The items included a Chase debit card, Families First EBT card, and several store loyalty cards.

Bartosik was charged with:

credit card crime

trafficking in personal identifying information

possession of drug paraphernalia

theft of lost property

He was issued summons #0265-S-2025-000100 and released pending court.

