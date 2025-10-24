Watch: 'Zillow Gone Wild' Tours $24.75M NJ Estate Owned By Fashion Mogul

The 21,000-square-foot French-inspired chateau at 31 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine — owned by Avraham “Avi” Tahari, co-founder of the Elie Tahari fashion brand — is listed for $24.75 million.

The stone façade was imported from Jerusalem, with luxury finishes sourced from Israel and Europe, according to listing agents Attillio and Victoria Adamo of Serhant New Jersey.

Built in 2017, the estate features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half baths.

The home’s centerpiece is a glass-floored primary bathroom that looks down over an indoor swimming pool — a design inspired by the fashion world itself.

“The primary suite alone spans 2,600 square feet, with a boutique-style custom closet and a glass-floored bathroom offering a view of the indoor pool below,” the Adamos said. “Being inside this property feels like you’re transported into another world.”

The glass centerpiece in the home once fronted Elie Tahari’s SoHo store, a nod to the owner’s ties to the fashion brand. Outside, a 60-foot pool anchors a sprawling backyard large enough to host a 250-person wedding.

Listing agent Attillio Adamo previously said interest in the property has already been global, with buyers flying in from Dubai, Cyprus, Colorado, and beyond.

The home, unveiled to high-profile clients in September, is now gaining new attention thanks to a Zillow Gone Wild video tour showing off its grand staircase, soaring ceilings, and glass details that blend luxury with fashion heritage.

