Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Partly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

Watch: 'Zillow Gone Wild' Tours $24.75M NJ Estate Owned By Fashion Mogul

A New Jersey mansion owned by a major fashion mogul is turning heads after being featured on "Zillow Gone Wild."

31 Rio Vista Drive
31 Rio Vista Drive Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group

I toured this $25 million mega-mansion in Alpine, NJ! Let's take a look inside! What did you love about the home? What did you hate about it?

 Photo Credit: Samir
31 Rio Vista Drive
31 Rio Vista Drive Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive

31 Rio Vista Drive

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The 21,000-square-foot French-inspired chateau at 31 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine — owned by Avraham “Avi” Tahari, co-founder of the Elie Tahari fashion brand — is listed for $24.75 million. 

The stone façade was imported from Jerusalem, with luxury finishes sourced from Israel and Europe, according to listing agents Attillio and Victoria Adamo of Serhant New Jersey.

Built in 2017, the estate features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half baths. 

The home’s centerpiece is a glass-floored primary bathroom that looks down over an indoor swimming pool — a design inspired by the fashion world itself.

“The primary suite alone spans 2,600 square feet, with a boutique-style custom closet and a glass-floored bathroom offering a view of the indoor pool below,” the Adamos said. “Being inside this property feels like you’re transported into another world.”

The glass centerpiece in the home once fronted Elie Tahari’s SoHo store, a nod to the owner’s ties to the fashion brand. Outside, a 60-foot pool anchors a sprawling backyard large enough to host a 250-person wedding.

Listing agent Attillio Adamo previously said interest in the property has already been global, with buyers flying in from Dubai, Cyprus, Colorado, and beyond.

The home, unveiled to high-profile clients in September, is now gaining new attention thanks to a Zillow Gone Wild video tour showing off its grand staircase, soaring ceilings, and glass details that blend luxury with fashion heritage.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE