Watch: West Point Army Football Player, Father Rescue Driver From Fiery Crash

A driver was pulled from a burning vehicle after crashing into a utility pole on Route 9W in Fort Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 1, authorities announced.

West Point Cadet and Army football player Larry Pickett Jr., and the scene of the fiery Route 9W crash in Fort Montgomery. 

 Photo Credit: West Point (overlay); Joe Mesaris
The Fort Montgomery Fire Department responded earlier in the morning to the crash, finding the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to the release.

Army West Point football player and second-year cadet Larry Pickett Jr. and his father, Larry Pickett Sr., are seen in video running toward the blaze and pulling the driver to safety.

The U.S. Army praised their actions, calling it an example of the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. “Running towards danger to save lives is the embodiment” of those values, West Point officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

You can watch the dramatic rescue in the video player below or by clicking here.

