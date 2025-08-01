Watch NASA’s Crew-11 Mission Head To The International Space Station

Edward Michael “Mike” Fincke, a 58-year-old Emsworth native and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, is serving as pilot on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission. He is joined by Commander Zena Cardman, Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui, and Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov.

The crew is expected to dock at the ISS on Saturday, Aug. 2 at approximately 3 a.m., barring delays. Thursday’s planned launch was scrubbed due to weather.

Veteran Astronaut Returns To Orbit

This mission marks Fincke’s fourth journey to the ISS. He previously served on Expedition 9 in 2004, Expedition 18 in 2009, and STS-134 in 2011. Over his career, he has logged more than a year in orbit and completed nine spacewalks totaling 48 hours and 37 minutes.

In a final Instagram post before liftoff, Fincke shared his excitement:

“Launching tomorrow: L-1. Space has been calling my name ever since I returned from my last mission in 2011. Our crew is ready. Let’s do this! Go Falcon, Go Dragon, Go Crew-11!”

During Crew-11’s six- to eight-month stay, the astronauts will conduct research aimed at preparing for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit while advancing studies to benefit life on Earth, according to SpaceX.

The flight is the 11th crew rotation under SpaceX’s human space transportation system and the company’s 12th astronaut mission to the ISS through NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

From Emsworth To The Stars

Born in Pittsburgh on March 14, 1967, Fincke graduated from Sewickley Academy before earning degrees in Aeronautics and Astronautics as well as Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences from MIT, according to his NASA profile. He later earned graduate degrees from Stanford University and the University of Houston–Clear Lake.

Fluent in Russian and Japanese, Fincke has trained in extreme environments ranging from underwater to underground caves and has flown more than 2,000 hours in over 30 types of aircraft.

Fincke is married to Renita Saikia of Houston, Texas. They have three children. His parents, Edward and Alma Fincke, continue to reside in Emsworth.

WATCH THE LAUNCH

The launch was streamed live on SpaceX’s channels, with Dragon now en route to orbit. Following a series of burns and autonomous maneuvers, the spacecraft will dock with the ISS for pressurization, hatch opening, and crew ingress.

🚀 Watch the replay of the Falcon 9 liftoff by clicking here or in the player below:

