Watch Drone Locate Missing Bergen County Woman With Dementia

The incident happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 15, when the Westwood Police Department responded to a call for assistance regarding a missing and endangered woman who suffers from dementia, according to Chief Michael R. Pontillo.

A family member reported that the woman had walked away from her home and had no means of communication or tracking on her, Pontillo said. Officers immediately began searching the area and requested a police canine from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office to assist, though the dog’s track was lost once it reached a more populated area.

“Utilizing 21st-century technology, the Westwood Police Department deployed a drone with infrared capabilities, which located a heat signature along a wooded embankment,” Pontillo said in a statement.

Click here to watch.

The woman was found, received medical assistance, and was transported to the hospital for evaluation before being reunited with her family.

“This was a happy ending to a difficult situation and we are thankful for the outcome,” Pontillo said.

The chief thanked the Hillsdale Police Department, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, and Westwood Mayor and Council for their assistance and continued support of emergency services in the borough.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.